DOJ Says Climate Youths Can't Relaunch Court Fight

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday told an Oregon federal judge that young climate activists suing the federal government over its energy policies have no right to restart litigation after the Ninth Circuit tossed their case. The DOJ said that despite the plaintiffs' attempt to scale back the scope of the relief they're seeking in March, the district court should reject their effort to amend their complaint because the Ninth Circuit did not leave them any room for such a move when it reversed a 2018 finding that the case should go to trial. "When the scope of the remand is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS