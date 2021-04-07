Ex-Cardiology Practice Worker Wants Sanctions In Bias Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A nursing assistant accusing a New Jersey cardiology practice of discriminating against her because she is a Black, Haitian woman with disabilities says her former employer's attempt to nuke the suit should be denied, arguing it's an appropriate sanction for allegedly trying to delay the case. Former Lourdes Cardiology Services PC medical assistant Marie Andre on Tuesday urged a New Jersey federal court to sanction her ex-employer and other defendants in her suit alleging discrimination, retaliation as well as wage-and-hour claims. Tuesday's motion targeted both the defendants and their counsel at Fox Rothschild LLP. The defendants' summary judgment motion was supposed...

