App Development Biz AppLovin Seeks $30B Valuation In IPO

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Mobile app marketing and development business AppLovin is seeking a valuation of more than $30 billion for an initial public offering that could raise $2 billion and is guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Fenwick & West LLP — one of three to launch their IPOs on Wednesday. At the midpoint of its $75 to $85 per share price range, Palo Alto, Calif.-based AppLovin Corp. could be valued at $30.7 billion, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. AppLovin Corp. said in a statement and filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it plans to sell 22.5 million shares and...

