4th Circ. Flynn Partner Ruling Misses How Jurors Really Think

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit's recent decision in U.S. v. Rafiekian,[1] issued on March 18, overturned a judgment of acquittal in a case that has garnered significant attention given its focus on the Foreign Agents Registration Act. In doing so, it raises again a long-standing question about the reliability of limiting instructions to jurors. In Rafiekian, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia before U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga found the defendant, Bijan Rafiekian, guilty of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the government of Turkey and conspiring to do...

