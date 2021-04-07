EPA Head Says Agency Will Focus On Environmental Justice

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Wednesday directed the agency to better focus on environmental justice issues by strengthening enforcement against polluters, and doing a better job of engaging with and investing in pollution-burdened communities. In a message to staff, Regan instructed his general counsel and all regional, deputy and assistant EPA administrators to identify ways to uphold the nation's environmental laws while also focusing on communities that are often ignored in environmental decision-making processes. The administrator told his aides to take "immediate and affirmative steps" to engage with those communities through policies that include enforcement, permitting and rulemaking,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS