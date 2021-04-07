Consumers Say Kraft Mac And Cheese Uses Harmful Chemical

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Kraft Heinz Co. was hit Tuesday with a proposed class action claiming the company has unlawfully failed to inform its customers that its boxed macaroni and cheese product could contain harmful chemicals that could cause adverse health effects if consumed. New York resident Gabrielle Stuve and Florida resident Jessica Nicodemo say that Chicago-based Kraft has falsely labeled and marketed its popular Macaroni & Cheese by failing to disclose on the packaging that the product either contains or risks containing endocrine-disrupting chemicals called ortho-phthalates, which have increasingly been shown to adversely affect both men and women. Public reports and parts of...

