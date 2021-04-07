ISPs Tell 9th Circ. Net Neutrality Law Must Be Curtailed

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A group of internet service providers is calling on the Ninth Circuit to halt California's net neutrality law, which its members say illegally seeks to regulate communications services that don't stop at the Golden State's border. In their opening brief filed Tuesday, the ISPs argued that the state's law, which prohibits providers from blocking, slowing, interfering with or granting priority to web content, should never have been allowed to take effect while their appeal plays out. "This case is not about whether the Internet will remain open," wrote the cable and internet trade groups NCTA, CTIA, USTelecom and ACA Connects. "Instead,...

