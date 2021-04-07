Ga. Building Co. Says Missing Affidavit Ends Contract Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Georgia construction company asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court on Wednesday to toss a contract breach suit alleging it defectively designed and built a large warehouse near the Port of Savannah, saying the owner's failure to include an expert affidavit ends its complaint. Arco Design/Build LLC said Georgia law requires an expert affidavit to be filed with complaints of professional malpractice against companies allegedly liable for an action or inaction of a state-licensed professional. Arco said that includes the suit filed against it in late October by Savannah Green I Owner LLC, the Connecticut company it contracted with on the...

