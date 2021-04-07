Banks Beat Victims' Suits Over Hamas Funding At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed lower court rulings that National Westminster Bank PLC and Credit Lyonnais SA can't be held liable under the Antiterrorism Act for providing banking services to an organization accused of funding the Hamas terrorist group. In a 47-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry got it right in dismissing multiple ATA lawsuits brought by hundreds of terrorist attack victims against the banks, finding that there is a "dearth of evidence" showing that the organization actually funded a series of Hamas-backed terrorists attacks. The ruling marks an end to multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS