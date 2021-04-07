11th Circ. Tosses Ex-Pension Fund Worker's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a gender discrimination suit brought against Alabama's state pension agency by a manager who had a "severely unpleasant" relationship with a subordinate, saying their toxic situation didn't amount to a violation of federal law. A three-judge panel sided with Retirement Systems of Alabama in former operations manager Amanda Vaughn's lawsuit, upholding an Alabama federal court's determination that alleged gender-based discrimination and harassment by supervisee Lee McDonald was not the reason she was fired. "Vaughn and McDonald did not have a healthy work relationship. But regardless of who is to blame for the end of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS