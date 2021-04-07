Ill. Court Says Workers' Comp Board Can Oversee Ind. Case

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission was correct to find the state had jurisdiction over a claim submitted by a nurse for an injury she suffered while working at an Indiana hospital, a state appellate panel said Tuesday. The commission was right when it said Illinois had jurisdiction over the claim Andrea Tyler submitted for her injury at work in Indiana since the last action necessary to solidify her employment with Aureus Medical Group occurred when she electronically signed her contract from a library in the state, a five-judge panel said. A lower court correctly confirmed the commission's decision because it wasn't...

