NFL Investor Taps New Atty For Crypto Case After Fee Dispute

Law360, New York (April 7, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Reggie Fowler, the onetime NFL investor charged with a large cryptocurrency-related bank fraud, checked in with new counsel before a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday at a hearing where his new lawyer was warned about Fowler's money dispute with previous attorneys. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., who is handling the two-year-old criminal case, warned Fowler's newly hired lawyer Edward Sapone at a virtual hearing that the defendant's prior counsel, from both Hogan Lovells and Rosenblum Schwartz & Fry PC, recently asked out over a fee dispute. The judge told Sapone it is important for him to have his "eyes wide...

