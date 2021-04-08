Data Co.'s ERISA Status Erodes Law's Limits, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states urged the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a lower court's decision that a data company's health plan — which provides insurance to users who agree to let the company track their data — is covered by ERISA. In an amicus brief lodged Wednesday, the District of Columbia argued on behalf of itself and 21 states. It made the case that a Texas federal court's choice to allow Data Marketing Partnership LP's health care arrangement to be considered an employee benefits plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act has wide-ranging implications and serves to weaken states' power...

