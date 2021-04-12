Jackson Lewis Gets Benefits Pro Back From Morrison Cohen

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has added an executive compensation and employee benefits attorney to bolster its ranks in Houston, bringing him back into the fold after almost two years with Morrison Cohen LLP. Alec Nealon worked for Morrison Cohen following a yearlong stint at Jackson Lewis. Before that, he spent nearly two years as an associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and about six months at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. His first job following his master's in tax law was also at Jackson Lewis, in its Albany, New York, office, where he worked for nearly five years. "The great thing about having been...

