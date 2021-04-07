'Varsity Blues' Dad Suing Netflix Over Doc: I'm No Loughlin

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man fighting charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case hit Netflix Inc. with a defamation suit Tuesday, claiming the streaming giant's documentary about the scandal unfairly lumped him in with actress Lori Loughlin and other parents who admitted wrongdoing. John Wilson says he is innocent despite the government's claims that he paid $220,000 in bribe money in 2013 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit. Prosecutors also claim Wilson agreed to pay scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer $1.5 million to help his twin daughters get into Harvard and Stanford. Wilson is different...

