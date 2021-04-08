11th Circ. Revives Dissident Cuban Journalist's Asylum Bid

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a Cuban journalist's bid for asylum, finding that the immigration courts overlooked and "plainly misstated" evidence that the asylum-seeker had a well-founded fear of future persecution if returned to Cuba. The lower courts ignored testimony showing that Cuban officials considered asylum-seeker Luis Miguel Cabrera Martinez a writer for a magazine critical of Havana's tax policy, the three-judge appeals panel said. Paired with U.S. Department of State and Human Rights Watch reports that dissident journalists faced harassment, smear campaigns, raids and arbitrary arrests in Cuba, Martinez's testimony sufficiently showed that he could be persecuted in the future, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS