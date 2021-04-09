It's Time To Modernize Amateurism In College Sports

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Student-athletes, schools and businesses continue to watch closely as legislatures, governing bodies and now the U.S. Supreme Court grapple with defining amateurism in the changing landscape of collegiate athletics. The momentum has begun to shift in favor of student-athletes' desire to monetize their name, image and likeness, and otherwise be compensated for their contributions toward their schools. This is a move in the right direction for student-athletes and for schools — whether or not the schools want to believe it. Proposed Federal Legislation Puts the Student First The Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2021, or Protection Act,[1] is the...

