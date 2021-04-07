Ga. Talc Co. Says Strict Liability Claims Over Cancer Too Late

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia company that manufactured Johnson & Johnson talcum powder urged state appellate judges on Wednesday to dismiss as time-barred strict liability claims from a complaint alleging that the powder caused a Georgia woman's ovarian cancer. PTI Royston LLC asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to reverse a state trial court's decision refusing to dismiss three strict liability claims brought as part of a suit filed in December 2019 by Shirley and Richard Eubanks. The trial court held that the clock didn't begin to run on the Eubankses' claims until Shirley Eubanks was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, citing the Georgia...

