Split 11th Circuit Panel Upends Major Web Accessibility Ruling

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- In a highly anticipated ruling, a split Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday reversed a 2017 judgment that Winn-Dixie Stores' website violated a blind Florida customer's rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a reversal based in part on a key finding that websites are not a "public accommodation" under the law. Plaintiff Juan Carlos Gil's case, believed to be the first on website accessibility to go to trial, has been closely watched by disability advocates, businesses and lawyers, and the Florida district court's judgment ordering the Southern grocery store chain to bring its website into compliance with the privately formulated web...

