Insurer Says Contractor Isn't Covered For Punitive Damages

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- United Fire & Casualty Co. asked an Illinois federal court to find that it didn't act in bad faith in a construction company's defense, saying coverage didn't exist for a $765,000 punitive damages verdict. Thiems Construction Co. Inc. couldn't recover for the verdict, United Fire said Wednesday in its motion for judgment as a matter of law. The motion came two months after U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle denied the insurer's bid to appeal to the Seventh Circuit. A jury trial is scheduled to decide whether United Fire defended Thiems in bad faith when it failed to settle within the...

