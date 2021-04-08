TransUnion Biz Allegedly Shared Renters' Expunged Records

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A TransUnion subsidiary that provides landlords with background checks on potential renters has shared expunged criminal records, in violation of federal credit reporting law, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Maryland federal court. Lead plaintiff Christopher Brown claimed in the eight-page complaint that a landlord rejected his application to rent a home after TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions wrongly provided the landlord with details of his expunged criminal record. In doing so, the TransUnion "SmartMove" service allegedly violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act. TransUnion's inaccurate reporting "cost plaintiff his ability to rent the property of his choice" and "would...

