The Name's Not Bond: Mass. Court Takes On Casino Rules

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in two class actions accusing Boston-area casinos of shortchanging blackjack winners, with the high court focusing on the game's fairness — and asking for a little help with the rules for those who aren't famed fictional gambler James Bond. The blackjack players — led by A. Richard Schuster and Ted DeCosmo — argued that casinos operated by Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Springfield LLC have been paying a $60 prize to blackjack winners who bet $50, or six-to-five, despite using more favorable rules to the house reserved for a higher-payout game. Looking at hundreds...

