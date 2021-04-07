Facebook, Princeton Judge Unlikely To Toss AI Data IP Suit

Law360, San Francisco (April 7, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that he's not inclined to dismiss a 3D-imaging firm's copyright suit accusing Facebook and Princeton University of illegally downloading its data to use in artificial intelligence projects, saying it's high time the case moved forward. At Wednesday's hearing, the social media giant and the Ivy League university urged U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick to toss Lithuania-based 3D-imaging firm UAB Planner 5D's copyright claims against them, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2019 opinion in Fourth Estate Pub. Benefit Corp. v. Wall-Street.com precludes Planner 5D from simultaneously seeking reconsideration by the U.S. Copyright Office and...

