FTC Inks $32M Deal To Settle TV Antenna False Ad Claims

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has settled a suit in New York federal court against Wellco Inc. and its CEO alleging they misled customers about the quality of their TV antenna products, which includes a $32 million judgment against the company. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil granted the FTC and Wellco's consent judgment on Wednesday, finalizing the settlement and resolving all claims in the suit, according to the order. "The defendants used every trick in the book to sell their antennas and amplifiers to people, including older adults, who wanted to save money on cable and satellite TV channels," Daniel Kaufman,...

