Investor Moves To Block Cubic's $3B Take-Private Deal

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Cubic Corp. shareholder hit the transportation and defense-focused technology company with a securities lawsuit Wednesday for allegedly failing to disclose key financial information and conflicts of interest about a roughly $3 billion take-private deal with two private equity firms. Investor Michael Kent urged the Delaware federal court to block the impending acquisition by Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital until the purportedly missing or misrepresented data is given to shareholders. Kent said he was specifically concerned about omitted details in Cubic's proxy statements, which outlined the various bids it received and why it chose to move ahead with the private equity firms'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS