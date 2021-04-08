3 Firms Drive Fleet Tracking Co.'s $1.1B Go-Private Deal

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Milbank, Simpson Thacher and Morgan Lewis are guiding a proposed $1.1 billion transaction announced Thursday that would see private equity firm GI Partners buy fleet-tracking system maker Orbcomm in an all-cash deal. Milbank LLP represents the Rochelle Park, New Jersey-based Orbcomm Inc., whose stockholders would get $11.50 per share upon the closing of the deal, which is pending regulatory approval and a shareholder vote. GI Partners, based in San Francisco, is represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Orbcomm CEO Marc Eisenberg said in a statement that the go-private deal would provide "immediate and substantial value"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS