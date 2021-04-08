In Apple Win, Fed Circ. OKs PTAB Telecom IP Ax

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that axed claims in an Inventergy Global Inc. affiliate's mobile telecommunications patent which had been challenged by Apple and two other telecom giants. Three days after hearing oral arguments, the three-judge panel delivered an unsigned opinion that found six claims in an INVT SPE LLC-owned patent were rendered obvious by two patents from the early 2000s and a paper presented at the 1999 Global Communications Conference, asserted in a patent board challenge from Apple, HTC Corporation and ZTE Corp. Inventergy's patent covers a method for transmitting "signals from...

