UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 3:21 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Microsoft hit with an antitrust suit over software licenses, Britain's new high-speed rail service face another contract challenge and one of the first lawsuits related to the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal. Here, Law360 looks at these and other cases. Financial Services Bank of Baroda v. United Development Homes Ltd. and others India's Bank of Baroda filed a Part 7 claim on April 7 against property development and house building company United Development Homes Ltd., Niphon Ltd. and three individuals. The bank is represented by Candey Parker. The case is Bank of Baroda v. United Development Homes...

