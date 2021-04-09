Partial Repeal Could Resolve Biden's SALT Cap Dilemma

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has proposed a large-scale infrastructure program, along with a number of tax law changes meant to fund it.[1] Not included is a repeal of the so-called SALT cap, the limitation on deduction of state and local taxes included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.[2] Several members of Congress have already announced that they will block the infrastructure plan if the SALT cap is not repealed.[3] Repeal of the SALT cap is controversial because it may cost more than $600 billion and would appear to benefit the wealthiest taxpayers.[4] This article discusses a pathway to partial repeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS