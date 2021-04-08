Daily Mail Writer Dodges Ex-Rep. Hill's Revenge Porn Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday tossed claims that a Daily Mail writer violated the state's revenge porn law by distributing nude photos of former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill, expressing her remorse for Hill but standing by her decision that the journalist was reporting news of public concern. Hill's attorney, Carrie Goldberg, urged Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco not to afford Jennifer Van Laar First Amendment protection, arguing during a remote hearing that California's revenge porn law was not meant to shield people like the journalist, who she said shared the photos and accompanying article with hundreds of millions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS