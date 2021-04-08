2nd Circ. Eyes Resentencing After Talk Of Boxer's Nationality

Law360, New York (April 8, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared likely Thursday to order resentencing for a noted boxer convicted of scheming with a Russian crime boss, because of statements the sentencing judge made about the boxer's national origin that appear to run afoul of controlling law. During virtual arguments, Circuit Judges Richard C. Wesley, Susan L. Carney and William J. Nardini suggested that Avtandil Khurtsidze, a onetime World Boxing Organization international middleweight champion from the former Soviet republic of Georgia, would have to be sentenced anew. Khurtsidze was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 by U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest after he was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS