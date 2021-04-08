Treasury Sanctions Myanmar Gem Mining Firm

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against a Myanmar state-owned mining firm Thursday, further clamping down on the military junta that has unilaterally ruled the country since a coup in February. The department said that Myanma Gems Enterprise, responsible for gemstone production in the state, is a "key economic resource" for the military, enabling violent repression of Myanmar 's citizens. "Today's action highlights Treasury's commitment to denying the Burmese military sources of funding, including from key state-owned enterprises throughout Burma," Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement, using the alternative name for Myanmar....

