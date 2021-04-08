State Farm Beats Car Crash Coverage Suit At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Thursday that written requests for Pennsylvania car insurance premium reductions are enough to make the policy limits enforceable, saying a state law's "silence" beyond that requirement means a victory for State Farm in a coverage dispute. In a precedential ruling, a three-judge panel reversed a Pennsylvania magistrate judge's determination that Eileen Gibson and her husband were owed the maximum limits of the insurance State Farm offered because she initially neglected to sign an extra form confirming the lower-tier coverage amount she'd selected. The appeals court said a written request for a reduced policy limit — like the one Gibson made — was...

