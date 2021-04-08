Haymarket Media Hit With Wages Class Action

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Haymarket Media Inc. shorted workers on straight and overtime pay, made them work through meal breaks and outside of shifts and failed to provide accurate wage statements, a former employee alleged Thursday in a proposed class action in New York state court. In a complaint, former Haymarket employee James McDonald accused the United Kingdom-based media company, which has an office in New York, of violating New York Labor Law through overarching policies that required people to do unpaid work. "Plaintiff and other class members have been injured in that they have been uncompensated or under-compensated due to the defendant's common policies,...

