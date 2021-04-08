Covidien Can't Score Patents From Ex-Worker, 1st Circ. Says

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Covidien employee who left to form a competing startup is not required to sign over his stake in patents allegedly related to his work at the medical device giant, the First Circuit held Thursday. The panel's opinion — penned by U.S. District Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí of Puerto Rico, who sat on the court by designation — backed the Massachusetts federal court's decision not to award Covidien rights to a patent Brady Esch filed after leaving his post as the company's head of global strategic marketing. Covidien, which won a nearly $800,000 award in its lawsuit over Esch's alleged breach of confidentiality, argued the lower...

