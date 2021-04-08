Scott + Scott To Rep Precigen Investors In Gas Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in San Jose, California, on Thursday appointed Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP to represent a proposed class of investors in biotechnology company Precigen Inc. in a suit alleging the company misrepresented aspects of a program aimed at converting methane into more valuable chemicals. In her order, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman named Scott + Scott lead counsel and designated the firm's client Raju Shah as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action, noting that among four movants, Shah's alleged losses of nearly $414,000, were the greatest claimed by an investor seeking to be lead plaintiff...

