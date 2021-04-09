VA 'Preordained' Who Would Get Transport Contract, Co. Says

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A medical transportation company said that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was biased when it awarded a transportation services contract to its competitors, accusing the department of engaging in a "preordained" procurement process. Nashville-based Navarre Corp. said that the most recent award of the $2.7 million contract to a competing bidder — to provide wheelchair van transportation services at the VA's medical center in Salisbury, North Carolina — was tainted by a process where Navarre was locked out in favor of other vendors. The company described this pattern as an attempt to avoid selecting Navarre, the most recent contract holder....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS