6th Circ. Urged To Not Erase 5 Years Of Robocall Violations

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a consumer suing gas and electric supplier Realgy LLC over allegedly unsolicited robocalls are doubling down on their bid to convince the Sixth Circuit to overturn a ruling that companies shouldn't have to face liability for violations of the national robocall ban that occurred during the five years that government debt collections were exempt from the law. In a pair of reply briefs filed Wednesday, plaintiff Roberta Lindenbaum and the federal government, which has intervened in the dispute, shot back at Realgy's assertion that the U.S. Supreme Court's July ruling in Barr v. American Association of Political...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS