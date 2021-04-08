Bank Employee Arrested For Alleged $1.7 Million Wire Fraud

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A longtime employee of a Manhattan-based bank was arrested Thursday and charged with defrauding the bank of about $1.7 million over more than a dozen years through wire transfers to co-conspirators that later sent money to her personal account, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Gangadai Rampersaud Azim, 58, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, bank theft, money laundering and conspiracy, based on charges from an FBI special agent, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. According to the complaint, Azim, who had worked at the bank since 1988, carried out hundreds of unauthorized wire...

