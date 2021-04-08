FCC Puts 50 More 2.5 GHz Tribal Applications On The Pile

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has accepted more than 50 applications from tribes aiming to take advantage of the agency's rural tribal priority window for licenses within the 2.5 gigahertz band, which is normally reserved for educational and broadband purposes. This doesn't mean the tribes got their licenses, only that their applications have been filled out properly and accepted by the FCC, but the agency said Thursday it was a sign it has been "moving quickly to support tribal communities." The priority window closed at the beginning of September and the FCC says it has granted 216 licenses to tribes since then,...

