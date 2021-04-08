Noom Sheds Wiretapping Claims But May Gain Them Back

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a proposed class action Thursday against online weight loss application Noom and software company FullStory alleging they illegally wiretap Noom users, saying that Noom cannot be aiding and abetting any alleged wrongdoing because FullStory is just a software vendor that is not participating in anything illegal. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler told the parties during a video conference hearing that the complaint from plaintiffs Audra Graham and Stacy Moise fails to properly allege FullStory participated in any wiretapping, but that she was allowing them leave to amend the claims. Judge Beeler said her conclusion that FullStory...

