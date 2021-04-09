Ex-Fox News Makeup Artist Drops Bias Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A former Fox News makeup artist who sued the network for harassment has voluntarily dropped his claims that he faced homophobic and anti-Latino comments and was fired when he complained, according to an agreement filed in Manhattan federal court. Juan Legramandi, Fox News Network LLC and anchor Harris Faulkner, who is also named in the case, mutually agreed to end the suit, according to a joint stipulation of dismissal filed Thursday. The stipulation, originally signed Feb. 25, ends the case with prejudice and no award of attorney fees. The parties were in settlement negotiations as of late December, according to the...

