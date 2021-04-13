US Antitrust Regulators Should Foster Climate Collaboration

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has pledged to fight climate change using every available policy tool.[1] One overlooked tool it can deploy right now is antitrust law — specifically, by issuing new guidelines to regulate, and potentially unleash, environmental collaboration among rival businesses. Unlike in Europe, where green antitrust guidelines are already being drafted, there has been little effort in the U.S. to clarify how antitrust law should apply to joint climate change initiatives, forcing businesses to navigate a legal gray area. Because antitrust law generally prohibits competitors from coordinating price-related conduct, climate change pacts that increase costs or decrease output can pose...

