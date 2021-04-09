7th Circ. Won't Rehear Navistar Deal Opt-Out Effort

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel declined to change its finding that a pair of truck owners are restricted by a class action settlement and can't individually pursue Ohio state court claims against Navistar over its alleged sale of defective engines. In a short order Thursday, the Seventh Circuit rejected a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, declining to consider arguments by Drasc Inc. and S&C Trucks of Winklepleck Ltd. that the panel's decision improperly "insists on mechanically rigid compliance" with opt-out procedures and ignores a "class member's desire." The March panel opinion denied an appeal by the two companies that had continued...

