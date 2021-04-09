Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Won't Rehear Navistar Deal Opt-Out Effort

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel declined to change its finding that a pair of truck owners are restricted by a class action settlement and can't individually pursue Ohio state court claims against Navistar over its alleged sale of defective engines.

In a short order Thursday, the Seventh Circuit rejected a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, declining to consider arguments by Drasc Inc. and S&C Trucks of Winklepleck Ltd. that the panel's decision improperly "insists on mechanically rigid compliance" with opt-out procedures and ignores a "class member's desire." 

The March panel opinion denied an appeal by the two companies that had continued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!