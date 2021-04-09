Breach-Of-Duty Suit Imperils Fiduciary Cases, Chancery Told

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for three stockholders in physical therapy chain OptimisCorp urged a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday to dismiss a suit accusing them of fiduciary breaches while leading a derivative suit against the business, saying such a decision would be both unprecedented and chilling to representative litigation. Stephen B. Brauerman of Bayard PA, counsel to the three OptimisCorp stockholders and former directors, told Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn that his clients did nothing wrong when they temporarily deposited $6.8 million from a California arbitration award into an attorney escrow account, pending a decision allowing the award to be distributed to stockholders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS