FedEx Wants Attys Penalized For 'Implausible' Patent Claims

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A FedEx subsidiary told a Delaware federal judge Thursday that a technology company and its counsel, Bayard PA and King & Wood Mallesons LLP, should be sanctioned for bringing baseless counterclaims in a patent infringement dispute over cellphone screen repair technology. In a brief filed with U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly, FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics Inc. asserted that Viking Technologies LLC has brought patent infringement counterclaims against FedEx Supply Chain that are based "on an implausible legal theory" and "no factual investigation, no evidentiary support." "Sanctions are warranted and necessary against both Viking and its counsel to...

