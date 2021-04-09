Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms RPX's PTAB Win Over Mobile Website IP

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Defensive patent group RPX Corp. scored a win at the Federal Circuit on Friday when a panel turned down an appeal of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated a patent at the heart of an infringement suit RPX-member Google faced in 2011.

Four days after hearing oral arguments, a three judge panel declined, in a one-paragraph per curiam ruling, to revive efforts from Texas-based Publishing Technologies LLC to salvage claims in a patent that the PTAB threw out last year as anticipated or obvious, following a challenge from RPX.

A San Francisco-based company founded in 2008 to reduce "frivolous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!