Texas Justices Let Apache Arbitrate $15M Settlement Fight

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Apache Corp. can arbitrate a dispute over $15 million in attorney fees and settlement costs related to third-party lawsuits after an oil and gas asset sale, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday. In an 8-0 opinion, the state high court sided with Apache and rejected argument that a carveout in its purchase deal with Wagner Oil Co. enabled the matter to be litigated. The high court, affirming the Second Court of Appeals, held the contract under which Apache sold oil and gas assets to Wagner Oil contained an arbitration clause with very narrow exceptions, none of which are applicable to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS