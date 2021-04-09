Guard's Union Past Dooms Privacy Suit, Data Co. Says

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A former security officer's previous union membership prevents her from suing a data management company over its collection of fingerprint information, the company has told an Illinois federal judge, arguing that the case is preempted by federal labor law because it would involve the interpretation of a labor contract. In a motion filed Thursday, Digital Realty Management Services LLC asked U.S. District Judge John Blakely to dismiss a proposed class action brought by Pasha McKenzie alleging the company's practice of having guards use a fingerprint scanner to enter the building violated Illinois law. Digital argued that McKenzie's past membership in Service...

