Fed. Circ. Rejects Apple's Bid To Nudge Albright On Transfer

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused to push Judge Alan Albright to decide whether Apple can get patent infringement litigation moved out of Texas, given the judge's recent promises to start speeding up his transfer reviews. A three-judge panel rejected Apple's petition for a writ of mandamus, now that Judge Albright has issued a standing order vowing to review transfer orders before claim construction hearings. Apple's hearing, referred to as a Markman hearing, is set for April 23. "In light of the district court's March 23, 2021 standing order, Apple's focal concern that the district court would proceed to the Markman...

